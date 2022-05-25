Velez Sarsfield v Estudiantes May 25, 2022 02:29 5:48 min Copa Libertadores: Velez Sarsfield v Estudiantes MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Estudiantes Velez Sarsfield Football Copa Libertadores -Latest Videos 5:48 min Copa Libertadores: Velez Sarsfield v Estudiantes 5:05 min Nacional win capped off by freak spot kick 5:05 min Kaiserslautern bests Dresden in promotion tussle 0:30 min Dani Alves open to potential A-League move 0:20 min Ribery issues warning to Bayern over Lewy stance 0:55 min Tsonga wraps up 18-year career after Ruud defeat 2:26 min Benzema denies Tupac post was dig at Mbappe 0:51 min Medvedev hails ATP's Wimbledon points decision 0:43 min Bayern signs Ajax full-back Mazraoui on a free 0:48 min Giroud proud to play with 'big brother' Ibra