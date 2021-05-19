The Strongest holds firm after Jonatan wondergoal May 19, 2021 03:51 4:48 min Felipe Jonatan scored a goal of the year contender, but it wasn't enough as Santos slumped to defeat against The Strongest in the Copa Libertadores. WATCH the Copa Libertadores LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Santos Football Copa Libertadores The Strongest -Latest Videos 4:48 min The Strongest holds firm after Jonatan wondergoal 6:28 min Copa Libertadores: Palmeiras v Defensa y Justicia 3:44 min League 1 sf 1st leg: Newport County v Forest Green 1:31 min Premier League: Chelsea v Leicester City 1:05 min Disappointed Federer reflects on early Geneva exit 3:51 min League 1 sf 1st leg: Oxford UTD v Blackpool 1:31 min Premier League: Brighton v Manchester City 1:31 min Chelsea outfoxes Leicester in race for top four 3:34 min Torino seals survival with Lazio stalemate 1:31 min Premier League: Southampton v Leeds United