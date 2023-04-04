Every season the Copa Libertadores throws up a few surprise big names who made a name for themselves in Europe before appearing to drop off the radar... only to return in South America's premier club competition. This season is no exception!

Marcos Rojo: Boca Juniors

The former Manchester United defender captains a Boca side with high expectations this season.

Marco Rojas: Colo Colo

Not to be confused with Earlier list entrant Marcos Rojo, this is the New Zealand international who burst onto the scene in the A-League with Wellington Phoenix, before bouncing between Melbourne Victory and Stuttgart; back to Victory then the Netherlands’; back to Victory and now Chile, where he will be compulsory viewing at Colo Colo.

Arturo Vidal: Flamengo

The veteran Chilean midfielder is one of a number of huge names getting around the Flamengo squad, including David Luiz, Felipe Luis and Gabriel Barbosa.

Emiliano Insua: Racing Club

Argentina is the latest stop on a journey around the football world that has taken the veteran defender to Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, Stuttgart and LA Galaxy.

Paolo Guerrero: Racing Club

Socceroos fans need no introduction to the former Bayern Munich, Hamburg and Corinthians (among others) striker, who netted the match-winner for Peru in it’s 2-0 win over Australia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Salomon Rondon: River Plate

The Argentinian giant becomes the eleventh club for the Venezuelan, who’s football resume includes West Brom, Newcastle United, Everton, Malaga, Rubin Kazan and Chinese club Dalian Professional.

Felipe Melo: Fluminense

After stints at Juventus, Fiorentina, Inter, Galatasary and Mallorca to name a few, Melo’s career was given a new lease of life when he linked up with Palmeiras in 2017. The midfielder played 160 games for them before joining Brazilian rival Fluminense. And at 39 years-of-age, he’s not even the oldest player on this list.

Renato Augusto: Corinthians

There are plenty of ‘Renato Augusto’s throughout the football world, but this is probably the one you’re thinking of. Over 100 games for Bayer Leverkusen, more than 30 games for Brazil, the 35 year-old adds plenty of experience to the Corinthians midfield.

Fernandinho: Athletico Paranaense

The metronomic Manchester City midfielder now controls proceedings at the club of his youth, Athletico Paranaense, which he helped guide to the Libertadores final last season. He’ll be hoping to go one better this time around.

Roque Santa Cruz: Libertad

You could be forgiven for thinking the Paraguayan legend was set to hang up the boots when he left Manchester City in 2013, aged 31. A decade later and the striker is still going strong at Libertad, where he’s scored 12 goals in 39 games since joining in 2022.

Hulk: Atletico Mineiro

What’s an Atletico Mineiro match without a star turn from the ubiquitous ‘ulkay’? You won’t need to keep an eye out for the star Brazilian attacker, you simply can’t miss him.

Cristian Zapata: Atletico Nacional

Udinese, Villarreal and AC Milan fans struggling to recall what became of Cristian Zapata? Wonder no more. After a stint at Argentinian club San Lorenzo, the Colombian defender linked up with Atletico Nacional this year.