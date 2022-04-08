Slick Estudiantes takes win over Velez Sarsfield April 8, 2022 05:05 5:11 min Estudiantes put on a counter-attacking masterclass to defeat Argentine rival Velez Sarsfield 4-1 in their Copa Libertadores Group C clash. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Estudiantes Velez Sarsfield Football Copa Libertadores -Latest Videos 3:29 min Copa Libertadores: The Strongest v Libertad 5:11 min Slick Estudiantes takes win over Velez Sarsfield 4:12 min Colo Colo topples debutant Fortaleza 0:15 min beIN SPORTS becomes the home of Sevens Rugby 0:19 min Rooney responds after Ronaldo's 'jealous' swipe 1:25 min Conte pushing 'fantastic' Kane to be world's best 1:00 min Clubs face 'future shock' over UEFA spending rules 3:26 min Copa Lib: Independiente Petrolero v Emelec 4:30 min 10-man Palmeiras batters Deportivio Tachira 2:42 min Copa Libertadores: Bragantino v Nacional