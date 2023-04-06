Rojas scores from inside own half in Racing win April 6, 2023 06:57 3:00 min Matias Rojas scored a long-range wondergoal, as Racing Club beat Nublense 2-0 in the Copa Libertadores group stage. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Racing Club Patronato Football Copa Libertadores -Latest Videos 3:00 min Rojas scores from inside own half in Racing win 6:34 min Palmeiras stunned by Bolivar in La Paz 1:31 min Premier League: West Ham v Newcastle United 6:06 min Aucas humbles Flamengo in Copa Lib boilover 3:34 min Nantes stuns Lyon to reach French Cup final 1:30 min Rashford winner revives United's top four hopes 0:43 min Re-elected Ceferin renews attack on Super League 0:43 min Ceferin re-elected as UEFA president 2:49 min Copa Sudamericana: Blooming v Santos 2:59 min Copa Sudamericana: Audax Italiano v Newell's