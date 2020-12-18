River storms into semi-finals with Nacional battering December 18, 2020 03:20 6:49 min River Plate thumped Nacional 8-2 on aggregate after a 6-2 win in the second leg on Friday booked its place in the Copa Libertadores semi-finals. WATCH the Copa Libertadores LIVE on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial Highlights River Plate Football Nacional Copa Libertadores -Latest Videos 6:49 min River storms into semis with Nacional battering 3:44 min Roma beats 10-man Torino to join Juve in third 1:30 min Premier League: Sheffield United v Man United 1:30 min Rashford double caps off Man United comeback 1:30 min Premier League: Aston Villa v Burnley 3:44 min Serie A: Roma v Torino 0:30 min Lewandowski crowned FIFA's best for 2020 1:45 min Klopp beats Flick to be crowned FIFA's best coach 2:12 min Premier League clubs agree to concussion subs 1:08 min Cavani charged by FA over social media post