MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ignacio Fernandez and Rafael Borre both scored penalties in each half to lead River past Paraguayan visitor Cerro Porteno in Buenos Aires.
River – seeking back-to-back Libertadores titles after upstaging bitter rival Boca Juniors in last year's final – took the lead thanks to a VAR review in the eighth minute.
After reviewing a handball against Joaquin Larrivey in the penalty area, Fernandez eventually stepped up to convert the spot-kick despite Cerro Porteno protests.
River forward Borre made it 2-0 for the Argentine giant with a penalty of his own in the 65th minute.
After having a goal ruled out 12 minutes earlier in the wake of a foul in the build-up, Borre made no mistake from the spot.
River will travel to Cerro Porteno for the return leg on 29 August, with a potential semi-final against Boca awaiting the Libertadores holder.