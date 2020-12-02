Racing dumps Flamengo out of Copa Libertadores December 2, 2020 04:23 10:59 min Argentina's Racing club knocked out defending champion Flamengo on penalties after the home side scored a late equaliser to make it 2-2 on aggregate in their Copa Libertadores last-16 clash. Missed the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Flamengo Racing Club Football Copa Libertadores -Latest Videos 10:59 min Racing dumps Flamengo out of Copa Libertadores 4:02 min Copa Libertadores: Santos v LDU Quito 3:31 min De La Cruz fires River into Copa Lib quarters 2:46 min Toney has Bees buzzing in fourth 0:53 min Zidane rules out Real Madrid resignation 0:46 min Lampard backs Terry to take over at Derby 0:37 min Pirlo unfazed by Juventus' inconsistency 0:47 min Matera stripped of captaincy over racist tweets 1:31 min Fed up Grealish believes VAR is 'ruining the game' 4:48 min LaLiga: Real Betis v Eibar