Palmeiras smashes eight goals past Petrolero April 13, 2022 03:51 7:36 min Reigning champion Palmeiras regrouped after conceding an early goal as Rafael Navarro scored four in a 8-1 demolition of Independiente Petrolero in the Copa Libertadores group stage.. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial