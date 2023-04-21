Palmeiras fights back to see off Cerro Porteno April 21, 2023 04:01 5:08 min Palmeiras conceded in the first five-minutes, but the Brazilian giant regrouped to earn a 2-1 win over Cerro Porteno. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial Highlights Palmeiras Football Copa Libertadores Cerro Porteno -Latest Videos 4:24 min Copa Libertadores: Libertad v Alianza Lima 2:39 min Copa Sudamericana: Santos v Audax Italiano 5:08 min Palmeiras fights back to see off Cerro Porteno 3:34 min Pabon hat-trick seals win for Atletico Nacional 5:03 min Angel's horror own-goal costs Aucas 4:32 min Alcaraz through to Barcelona Open quarter-finals 0:41 min Juventus up to third after 15-points is reinstated 0:42 min Terzic adamant BVB is 'closer than ever' to title 0:41 min Under-fire Galtier expects to stay at PSG 5:18 min Barcelona wins thriller over Bolivar