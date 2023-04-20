Palacios penalty fires Colo-Colo past Monagas April 20, 2023 05:45 2:12 min Carlos Palacios was ice-cool from the penalty spot, as Chilean giant Colo-Colo beat Monagas 1-0 in the Copa Libertadores. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial Highlights Football Copa Libertadores -Latest Videos 5:18 min Barcelona wins thriller over Bolivar 2:12 min Palacios penalty fires Colo-Colo past Monagas 2:19 min Cabrera fires Argentinos Juniors past Corinthians 4:21 min 10-man River Plate wins six-goal thriller 4:50 min Flamengo rolls Nublense in Maracana masterclass 2:57 min Nacional jags stoppage time winner 0:28 min Guardiola salutes 'exhausted' Man City 4:33 min Middlesbrough fights back to see off Hull City 5:10 min Tsitsipas and Sinner cruise through in Barcelona 1:30 min Haaland strikes as City sets up Real Madrid clash