Nine-man Boca picks up a point April 7, 2023 04:00 3:58 min Boca Juniors claimed a point from its arduous trip to Monagas in Venezuela despite being reduced to nine men as the sides playing out a stalemate in Group F of the Copa Libertadores. WATCH the Copa Libertadores LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT