Nacional stages epic Libertadores comeback February 15, 2023 04:25 3:55 min Club Nacional scored three second half goals, including one in the 98th minute, to seal a memorable 4-3 aggregate win over Huancayo and advance to the next stage of Copa Libertadores qualifying. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Football Copa Libertadores Huancayo Club Nacional PY -Latest Videos 3:55 min Nacional stages epic Libertadores comeback 1:30 min Diaz gives AC Milan slender lead over Spurs 1:30 min Coman lifts Bayern to first-leg lead over PSG 4:15 min Obafemi late show rescues point for Burnley 3:05 min Bencic up and running at Qatar Open 4:32 min Terzic backs Bynoe-Gittens to star for Dortmund 0:35 min Madrid stars tease Ancelotti over Brazil links 1:13 min Arteta still fuming after VAR mistake 0:32 min Wenger issues Arsenal title warning 5:32 min Chelsea star Reece James talks to beIN