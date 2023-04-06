Marcelo stars in Fluminense win April 6, 2023 09:22 2:03 min Former Real Madrid star Marcelo was in everything as Fluminense beat Sporting Cristal 3-1 in the Copa Libertadores. WATCH the Copa Libertadores LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & CONNECT Highlights Fluminense Football Marcelo Copa Libertadores Sporting Cristal -Latest Videos 2:03 min Marcelo stars in Fluminense win 3:00 min Rojas scores from inside own half in Racing win 6:34 min Palmeiras stunned by Bolivar in La Paz 1:31 min Premier League: West Ham v Newcastle United 6:06 min Aucas humbles Flamengo in Copa Lib boilover 3:34 min Nantes stuns Lyon to reach French Cup final 1:30 min Rashford winner revives United's top four hopes 0:43 min Re-elected Ceferin renews attack on Super League 0:43 min Ceferin re-elected as UEFA president 2:49 min Copa Sudamericana: Blooming v Santos