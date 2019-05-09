On matchday six, Flamengo drew 0-0 with Penarol and LDU Quito scored four goals in the final 25 minutes in its 4-0 rout of lowly San Jose on Thursday (AEST).

The results left all three teams on 10 points but Flamengo (+6) and LDU Quito (+4) pipped Penarol (+2) on goal difference.

Neither Penarol nor Brazilian visitor Flamengo could find a goal in Montevideo, where both teams finished with 10 men.

Flamengo's Para was sent off for a second yellow card just past the hour and Penarol's Giovanni Gonzalez followed in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Despite the stalemate in Uruguay, 1981 champion Flamengo joined fellow Brazilian sides Palmeiras, Cruzeiro, Internacional, Athletico Paranaense and Gremio in the round of 16.

LDU Quito – the 2008 champion – also advanced as Penarol dropped down to the Copa Sudamericana thanks to Anderson Julio's second-half hat-trick.

After Cristian Martinez broke the deadlock in the 65th minute, Julio scored three goals in 20 minutes to send the Ecuadorians through.

Elsewhere, Emelec progressed to the knockout round as Deportivo Lara lost in Group B.

A 90th-minute penalty from Brayan Angulo saw Emelec claim a dramatic 2-1 win at Cruzeiro, who were already assured of a last-16 berth.

The result ended Cruzeiro's flawless run, having won five successive games without conceding a goal as Emelec improved to nine points – four points clear of Deportivo Lara, who fell 3-0 to Huracan.

Luiz Felipe Scolari's Palmeiras ended its Group F campaign with a 1-0 victory against fellow round of 16-bound outfit San Lorenzo.

In the other Group F match, Melgar defeated host Junior 1-0.

Meanwhile, Gremio beat Universidad Catolica 2-0 to join Group H winner Libertad – which lost 2-1 to Rosario Central – in the next round.