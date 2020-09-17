Internacional wins it late in seven-goal thriller September 17, 2020 03:51 4:44 min Gabriel Boschilia's second strike deep in stoppage time proved decisive, as Internacional edged America de Cali in a seven-goal thriller in the Copa Libertadores on Thursday (AEST). Highlights Football Copa Libertadores Internacional -Latest Videos 0:30 min Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS 2:12 min Copa Libertadores: Bolivar v Palmeiras 4:44 min Internacional wins it late in seven-goal thriller 0:49 min Tuchel hopeful over Mbappe return against Nice 5:53 min SPFL: St Mirren v Celtic 2:46 min Baggies through, but Leeds and Saints fall 4:02 min Ligue 1: PSG v Metz 6:17 min Carabao Cup: Everton v Salford City 6:17 min Everton sweeps Salford aside at Goodison 1:00 min Neymar cops two-match ban for Le Classique row