Hulk's spot kick shocker costs Atletico the win June 29, 2022 02:16 8:20 min Hulk missed a late penalty as Atletico Mineiro squandered a chance to take a first leg lead over Emelec in the round of 16, as both sides settled for a 1-1 draw in the Copa Libertadores. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Atletico Mineiro Football Copa Libertadores Emelec Hulk