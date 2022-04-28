Gabigol doubles up in Flamengo win April 29, 2022 01:16 5:16 min Gabriel Barbosa's brace lead Flamengo to a 3-2 win over Universidad Catolica in the Copa Libertadores group stage on Friday (AEST). MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Flamengo Football Copa Libertadores Universidad Catolica Gabriel Barbosa -Latest Videos 5:16 min Gabigol doubles up in Flamengo win 1:31 min Premier League: Manchester United v Chelsea 1:31 min Ronaldo earns tame United a point against Chelsea 0:30 min How charismatic Klopp turned doubters to believers 3:58 min Inter chief confirms Inzaghi will stay on as coach 3:22 min Anisimova stuns Sabalenka at Madrid Open 0:30 min Liverpool's best signings under Klopp 0:30 min Klopp signs two-year Liverpool extension 0:44 min Pochettino claims he and Mbappe will stay at PSG 3:00 min Copa Libertadores: Cerro Porteno v Penarol