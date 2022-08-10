Flamengo too strong for Corinthians at home August 10, 2022 04:50 4:11 min Flamengo advanced to the semi-finals of the Copa Libertadores with a 1-0 (3-0 aggregate) win over fierce interstate rival Corinthians. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Corinthians Flamengo Football Copa Libertadores -Latest Videos 4:11 min Flamengo too strong for Corinthians at home 5:03 min Suarez's Nacional crashes out of Copa Sudamericana 4:47 min Kyrgios beats Baez to seal Medvedev showdown 4:26 min De Minaur returns from delay to beat Shapovalov 6:24 min Charlton dumps QPR out of Cup on penalties 1:19 min Salah advised Wijnaldum to join Roma 1:45 min The remarkable stats from Serena's career 0:54 min Serena Williams reveals retirement is imminent 0:54 min Wawrinka no match for in-form Ruusuvuori 5:05 min Sarr scores from inside own half in Watford draw