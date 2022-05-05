Flamengo rescues point against Talleres Cordoba May 5, 2022 02:38 4:45 min Flamengo conceded a horror own goal early, before the Brazilian giant rallied to salvage a point against Talleres Cordoba in the Copa Libertadores. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Flamengo Talleres Cordoba Football Copa Libertadores -Latest Videos 4:58 min Boca sneaks past Always Ready in Copa Lib 3:38 min Copa Libertadores: Colon v Cerro Porteno 4:45 min Flamengo rescues point against Talleres Cordoba 1:01 min Deflated Guardiola rues heartbreaking capitulation 1:30 min Nadal delighted to progress in Madrid 1:16 min Ancelotti hails miraculous Real Madrid turnaround 3:58 min De Minaur outclassed as Sinner earns 100th win 5:05 min Nadal makes winning return to reach Madrid last 16 1:31 min Madrid stages stunning revival to reach UCL final 2:59 min Copa Libertadores: Deportivo Tachira v Emelec