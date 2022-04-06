Flamengo off to a winning start in Cop Lib April 6, 2022 05:45 3:15 min Last season's Copa Libertadores runner-up, Flamnego, kicked off its 2022 campaign with a 2-0 win over Sporting Cristal. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Flamengo Football Copa Libertadores Sporting Cristal -Latest Videos 3:15 min Flamengo off to a winning start in Cop Lib 0:46 min ATP warns of crackdown against on-court tantrums 4:28 min Farias's late winner gives Colon deserved win 3:10 min Kyrgios fights back to see off McDonald 3:19 min Archer hits bullseye as Preston beats Blackpool 1:30 min Reds earn hard-fought Champions League advantage 1:30 min De Bruyne hands City the advantage against Atleti 12:07 min Kevin Muscat chats to the Early Kick-Off 0:21 min Yorke buzzing for Manchester United in Melbourne 1:25 min Real Sociedad topples Espanyol