El Nacional smashes six past Potosi in record romp February 9, 2023 04:08 4:42 min Ecuadorian club El Nacional belted Nacional Potosi 6-1, inflicting the second-largest ever win over the Bolivian club, in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores play-off tie. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Football Copa Libertadores Nacional Potosi El Nacional