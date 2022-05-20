Deportivo Cali v Always Ready May 20, 2022 04:57 3:00 min Copa Libertadores: Deportivo Cali v Always Ready MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Football Copa Libertadores Always Ready Deportivo Cali -Latest Videos 3:27 min River Plate thumps Colo Colo 3:00 min Copa Libertadores: Deportivo Cali v Always Ready 6:02 min Hulk bags two goals in Atletico Mineiro win 8:21 min Port Vale outlasts Swindon Town in epic shootout 1:30 min Premier League: Aston Villa v Burnley 1:31 min Everton escapes relegation with comeback win 1:29 min Premier League: Chelsea v Leicester City 1:29 min Alonso rescues Chelsea point against Leicester 11:04 min Forest fan jailed for Billy Sharp assault 0:43 min Injured Pogba left out of France squad