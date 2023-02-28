Cerro Porteno beats Curico Unido to progress February 28, 2023 23:46 4:10 min Cerro Portento claimed a 1-0 win in the second leg against Curico Unido, and a 2-0 win on aggregate to progress to the next round of qualifying for the Copa Libertadores. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial 🔥🇵🇾🏆 A pair of wins send @CCP1912oficial into the Third Phase! pic.twitter.com/ff0ds1sYqy — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@TheLibertadores) February 28, 2023 Highlights Football Copa Libertadores Cerro Porteno Curico Unido -Latest Videos 4:11 min Lyon survives Grenoble scare in Coupe de France 6:35 min Allegri hails Juve 'maturity' in derby comeback 4:10 min Cerro Porteno beats Curico Unido to progress 4:09 min Luton hits back to deny Millwall 6:35 min Pogba returns as Juventus revels in derby delight 6:35 min Serie A: Juventus v Torino 3:58 min Mourinho sees red in Roma's defeat to Cremonese 1:17 min Djokovic overcomes Machac to progress in Dubai 0:41 min Putellas crowned Best FIFA Women's Player 0:41 min Argentina sweeps FIFA Best awards