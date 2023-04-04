Bumper Copa Libertadores Preview April 4, 2023 09:14 4:54 min The best club sides in South America hit the field this week for the start of the Libertadores and The Early Kick-Off's Kat and Claudes have a MASSIVE preview of all the action! WATCH the Copa Libertadores LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & CONNECT News Football Copa Libertadores -Latest Videos 4:54 min Bumper Copa Libertadores Preview 4:14 min Bumper Copa Sudamericana Preview 4:54 min The ex-Europe stars to watch in the Libertadores 4:54 min 12 young stars to watch in the Copa Libertadores 4:57 min Dacia Arena, Udinese's '12th man' 4:01 min All square between Sassuolo and Torino 4:04 min Empoli edges to crucial win over Lecce 3:28 min McGree stars but Boro beaten 1:30 min Keane stunner denies Stellini debut win 2:02 min Lionesses to wear blue shorts