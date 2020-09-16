Binacional v LDU Quito September 16, 2020 04:39 1:19 min Copa Libertadores: Binacional v LDU Quito Highlights Football Copa Libertadores -Latest Videos 1:05 min Copa Libertadores: Santos v Olimpia 1:19 min Copa Libertadores: Binacional v LDU Quito 2:52 min Copa Libertadores: Colo Colo v Penarol 3:36 min Jorge Wilstermann v Athletico PR 3:54 min Savanier double sees off Lyon 2:31 min Grealish marks new deal with star turn in Cup 1:09 min Bale keen on Tottenham return 1:29 min Lyon chief claims Barcelona can't afford Depay 0:33 min Tuchel fed up with questions over PSG future 0:30 min Aubameyang signs new Arsenal deal