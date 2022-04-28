Barco belter seals River Plate's win over Colo Colo April 28, 2022 04:54 3:57 min Ezequiel Barco scored a long-range stunner which lit up River Plate's 2-1 win over Colo Colo in the Copa Libertadores on Thursday (AEST). MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights River Plate Football Copa Libertadores Colo Colo -Latest Videos 3:00 min Copa Libertadores: Cerro Porteno v Penarol 3:57 min Barco belter seals River's win over Colo Colo 3:57 min River beats Colo Colo, Palmeiras take control 3:00 min Copa Libertadores: Fortaleza v Alianza Lima 3:10 min Copa Libertadores: America MG v Deportes Tolima 2:59 min Copa Libertadores: Libertad v Athletico PR 4:02 min Serie A: Fiorentina v Udinese 0:28 min Abraham in heaven after 'dream' season at Roma 4:06 min Atalanta rescues point in eight-goal thriller 3:58 min Serie A: Bologna v Inter Milan