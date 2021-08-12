Barbosa gives Flamengo commanding first-leg lead August 12, 2021 09:20 5:13 min Gabriel Barbosa produced two goals and an assist as Flamengo cruised to a 4-1 first-leg lead in its Copa Libertadores quarter-final against Olimpia. WATCH the Copa Libertadores LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial Highlights Football Copa Libertadores Gabriel Barbosa -Latest Videos 5:13 min Barbosa gives Flamengo commanding first-leg lead 0:54 min Maty Ryan felt 'blindsided' by Brighton exit 5:40 min Mineiro jags crucial 'away' goal at River Plate 11:22 min QPR sinks Leyton Orient in shootout 1:31 min Kepa's shootout heroics seal Super Cup for Chelsea 0:56 min Foden to miss opening month with foot injury 1:16 min Barcelona faces monumental post-Messi rebuild 36:01 min Xavi 'so sad' for Messi and Barcelona 36:01 min Messi dreams of winning Champions League with PSG 0:25 min PSG boss expects Mbappe to stay with Messi arrival