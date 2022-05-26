Athletico PR v Caracas May 27, 2022 01:58 3:00 min Copa Libertadores: Athletico PR v Caracas MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Football Copa Libertadores Athletico Paranaense Caracas -Latest Videos 2:56 min Copa Libertadores: Corinthians v Always Ready 3:47 min Varela screamer sends Boca into knockout stage 2:59 min Copa Libertadores: Libertad v The Strongest 3:00 min Copa Libertadores: Athletico PR v Caracas 2:26 min Poch fully committed to PSG despite exit rumours 0:46 min Victory ace Brimmer wins Johnny Warren medal 4:12 min Late Auxerre equaliser leaves play-off in balance 0:29 min Medvedev won't be trapped in web of tennis fears 0:48 min Ibrahimovic opens up over agonising knee injury 2:37 min Firmino determined to stay at Liverpool