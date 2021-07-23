Argentinos Juniors v River Plate July 23, 2021 07:23 3:45 min Copa Lib: Argentinos Juniors v River Plate MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights River Plate Football Copa Libertadores Argentinos Juniors -Latest Videos 3:45 min Copa Lib: Argentinos Juniors v River Plate 0:56 min Eto’o believes best-ever WC to come in Qatar 2:26 min Ozil urges Saka to stay strong against racism 0:48 min Barca kicks off pre-season with hard-fought win 4:18 min Whitecaps and Dynamo draw blank in MLS 14:58 min Boca crashes out of Copa Lib in shootout shocker 2:26 min Shaw braved three games at Euros with broken ribs 0:50 min Diaz tips Milan for greatness under Pioli 0:48 min Depay ready to thrive at Barcelona under Koeman 0:59 min Poch delighted with high-profile PSG signings