Argentinos Juniors edges Del Valle in Copa Lib April 5, 2023 05:41 2:59 min Javier Cabrera's strike proved decisive as Argentinos Juniors kicked off its Copa Libertadores group stage campaign with a 1-0 win over Independiente Del Valle. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Football Copa Libertadores Independiente Del Valle Argentinos Juniors -Latest Videos 2:49 min Copa Sudamericana: Blooming v Santos 2:59 min Copa Sudamericana: Audax Italiano v Newell's 2:58 min Copa Sudamericana: Cesar Vallejo v LDU Quito 2:59 min Ginella late show wins it for Nacional in Copa Lib 2:59 min Argentinos Juniors edges Del Valle in Copa Lib 7:11 min River drowned by The Strongest in Copa Lib 4:34 min Internacional late show rescues draw 0:59 min EFL Championship: Wigan v QPR 1:19 min EFL Championship: Bristol City v Reading 1:26 min EFL Championship: Hull v Rotherham