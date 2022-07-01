All square in Fortaleza thriller July 1, 2022 05:27 6:48 min Fortaleza and Estudiantes played out a pulsating 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores last 16 tie. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Estudiantes Copa Libertadores Football Fortaleza -Latest Videos 6:48 min All square in Fortaleza thriller 7:50 min Eight-man Sao Paulo hangs on in chaotic Copa clash 5:21 min Rising teen star steals the show for Red Bulls 3:34 min Ayovi late show bails out Independiente del Valle 1:30 min Kyrgios sets up Tsitsipas showdown with 'reminder' 4:37 min High-flying LAFC mauls Minnesota 5:27 min Timbers topple Dynamo in MLS classic 6:20 min 10-man Galaxy implodes after Reynoso screamer 4:42 min Andreas Pereira wonder-goal lifts Flamengo 3:53 min River Plate humbled by Velez Sarsfield