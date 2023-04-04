Endrick - Palmeiras

Enjoy this Brazilian wonder-kid tearing up South American club football while you can. In a little over 12 months the 16 year-old who has a swag of records and milestones to his name already, will link up with Real Madrid. Until then, just try to watch him and not think of Pele. He's lightening quick, has all the skills, vision and can bury them with the consistency of a grave-digger. Compulsory viewing.

Estevao Willian - Palmeiras

With a low centre of gravity, a rasping left foot and an uncanny dribbling ability, it's no wonder they call this guy 'Messinho', or little Messi. Born in 2007, Estevao is one year younger than his team-mate, Endrick, and together, they'll be hoping to carve up the Libertadores group stage before the latter is whisked away to Madrid next July. That said, there's a queue of attacking stars in front of both of them in the Palmeiras final third.

Fabrizio Diaz - Liverpool

Every Liverpool needs a good 'Diaz' in the middle of the pitch and the Montevideo club is no different. 20 year-old Fabricio Diaz has been strongly linked with a move to LaLiga giant Barcelona having starred for Uruguay in its run to the final of the at 2023 South American U-20 Championship. A tackling machine, Diaz also has an eye for a pass and can finish for good measure.

Matheus Franca - Flamengo

Tall, strong and with silky skills belying his size, meet 18 year-old midfielder Matheus Franca: the latest Brazilian teenager to have caught the eye of Real Madrid, among other potential European suitors. With his maturity on the ball and passing range, Franca has established himself in a stacked Flamengo midfield that features the likes of Arturo Vidal, Everton Ribeiro and Thiago Maia.

Kendry Paez - Independiente Del Valle

It seems unfair to single out just one young player from the Ecuadorian talent factory that is Independiente Del Valle, but diminutive playmaker Kendry Paez is one that stands out from a very talented pack. The 15 year-old Colombian possesses all the tools you want from someone wearing the number-10: pace, dribbling skills, vision, dead ball ability and a stunning range of passing. It's surely just a matter of time before Europe comes calling for the teenager.

Oscar Perea - Atletico Nacional

Scattered among the established names at Atletico Nacional - Cristian Zapata is the club's star recruit in defence - is this guy: 18 year-old Oscar Perea, who has that uncanny ability to make the sublime look effortless. Whether it be holding off much older defenders, dribbling past them, or gliding across the pitch and spraying pin-point passes to his wide men, he has the look of a workhorse who can seamlessly switch on the razzle dazzle when needed.

Vitor Roque - Athletico Paranaense

Athletico Paranaense is reported to have slapped a €45 million price tag on Roque, who at just 18 years-old, became the youngest striker since Ronaldo Nazario to earn a Brazil senior team call-up, in the 2-1 loss to Morocco last month. Fast, skillful and with a devastating right foot, the teenager leads a fleet of emerging stars from the South American giant and unsurprisingly, has attracted interest from the likes of Barcelona.

Guilherme Arana – Atletico Mineiro

In a stacked Mineiro team full of players who made a name in Europe before returning to South America, Arana stands out for the opposite reason. The left back returned to Brazil in 2020 after struggling to crack the grade in stints at Sevilla and Atalanta. With raw pace and a willingness to get forward in attack, the capped Brazil international is a potent option down the flank for Mineiro and will be desperate for a strong performance in the Libertadores to show he deserves another crack at Europe.

Jesus Castillo – Sporting Cristal

At the base of a talented Sporting Cristal midfield sits Castillo, a Peruvian playmaker with a knack for stroking pinpoint passes across the pitch in the style of a Xabi Alonso. The 21 year-old made his senior national team debut in Peru’s 1-0 win over Bolivia last November and one senses it was the start of what will be a long career for la Blanquirroja.

Robert Morales – Cerro Porteno

The 23 year-old Paraguayan is nicknamed ‘La Pantera’ – or ‘the panther’ – but he’s more suited to the title of ‘poacher’, with an eye for goal that makes him a constant threat in the Cerro Porteno forward line. In this season’s Primera Division Apertura, the Panther has scored nine goals in as many games, his wily ability to create goals in tight spaces conjuring visions of Luis Suarez.

Sergio Diaz – Cerro Porteno

Nicknamed the ‘Paraguayan Aguero’, Diaz burst onto the scene for Cerro as a 15 year-old in 2014, attracting the attention of European scouts with a number of eye-catching performances. Two years later he was off to Real Madrid, where the nightmare began. A serious knee injury, tendonitis and loan stint after loan stint meant Diaz was never able to fulfil his vast potential. In 2022, he re-joined Cerro after being released by Real Madrid’s reserve team. Now 24, the hype has long since died away, but if Diaz can recapture his best form in front of goal, Cerro will be compulsory viewing this season.

Francisco Ginella – Nacional

LAFC fans will know all about the cultured midfielder, who has represented Uruguay at every junior level. After bursting onto the MLS in his first two years at the expansion club, Ginella struggled to recapture his best in 2022, being sent to Nacional on a 12-month loan. At 24 years-of-age, he’ll be desperate to rediscover the magic this season. That magic includes tenacious defence, an effortless running style belying a robust work ethic and smooth play-making ability.