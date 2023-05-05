Watch Libertad v Athletico-PR LIVE NOW May 5, 2023 01:52 Bottom-placed Libertad is desperate for a win to ignite its Libertadores campaign, but it won't be easy against the visiting Brazilian heavyweight. Twitter WATCH Libertad v Athletico Paranaense LIVE NOW on beIN 3 | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECTFOLLOW OUR LIVE MATCH PAGE FOR ALL THE STATS, HEAT MAPS AND MORE, HERE!LINE-UPS! 💥⚽️ It's 'David vs Goliath' LIVE NOW on beIN 3, as @Libertad_Guma hosts @AthleticoPR in the @Libertadores!!#LIBCAP 📺 Watch via @Foxtel, @kayosports, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT pic.twitter.com/Y0xomAqnYK — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) May 5, 2023 News Football Copa Libertadores Libertad Previous Gomes double fires Atletico Mineiro to victory Read Next Flamengo, Racing Club see red in spicy Copa draw Read - Latest Stories May 5, 2023 02:03 Flamengo, Racing Club see red in spicy Copa draw May 5, 2023 01:52 Watch Libertad v Athletico-PR LIVE NOW May 4, 2023 03:00 Gomes double fires Atletico Mineiro to victory May 4, 2023 03:00 Palmeiras proves too slick for Barcelona SC May 4, 2023 02:58 Copa Libertadores: Internacional v Nacional May 4, 2023 02:57 Copa Libertadores: Cerro Porteno v Bolivar May 4, 2023 02:56 Copa Lib: Independiente Medellin v Metropolitanos May 3, 2023 08:57 Is this the goal of the Copa Libertadores so far? May 3, 2023 06:04 Copa Lib: Sporting Cristal v The Strongest May 3, 2023 05:01 Corinthians rocked at home by IDV