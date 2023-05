🍊 Halftime oranges at the Maracana, where @FluminenseFC & @RiverPlate are locked 1-1 in a titanic struggle! Here are the stats that matter from the first 45! #FLURIV



📺 2nd half coming up LIVE on beIN 3 | @Foxtel, @kayosports, Fetch & CONNECT pic.twitter.com/pB7V8kV1Nx