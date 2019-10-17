LaLiga
CONMEBOL Libertadores

Maracana to host Copa Libertadores final in 2020

The Maracana will host next year's Copa Libertadores final, South American football governing body CONMEBOL has announced.

Getty Images

Watch the Copa Libertadores LIVE on beIN SPORTS 

Rio de Janeiro's iconic ground saw off competition from seven stadiums, including five others in Brazil, to claim hosting rights for the showpiece match on November 21, 2020.

A number of other high-profile fixtures have previously been staged at the Maracana, including games at the 2014 World Cup, 2016 Olympics and 2019 Confederations Cup.

CONMEBOL also revealed on Friday (AEDT) that the 2020 Copa Sudamericana will be played at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Cordoba, Argentina. 

News Football Copa Libertadores
Previous PSG welcomes star duo back from injury
Read
PSG welcomes star duo back from injury
Next De Laurentiis admits he will have to sell Koulibal
Read
De Laurentiis admits he will have to sell Koulibaly

Latest Stories