Flamengo claims third Copa Libertadores title

MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

The victory was Flamengo's third in the competition, added to successes in 1981 and 2019, and an all Brazilian finall in 2022 guaranteed it would be the fourth straight year a Brazilian club lifted the famous trophy.

Gabriel scored from close range in the first half, minutes after Athletico defender Pedro Henrique was sent off after picking up a second yellow card for a late challenge on Ayrton Lucas.

Down to 10 men for the remainder of the game, Athletico, coached by veteran former Brazil national team coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, struggled to create chances, and it would be no fairytale finale for the 73 year old, who is expected to be retiring from coaching at the end of this Brazilian club season.

Athletico enjoyed some early pressure while still fielding its full complement of players, and former Paris Saint Germain and Chelsea defender David Luiz was caught out by Vitinho, who tested Santos in the Flamengo goal with a near post drive.

Alex Santana blasted just over with a spectacular effort just moments later, but Flamengo soon found its feet and started to take control of proceedings, and the decisive goal cam at a crucial time, just moments before half-time.

It was Everton Ribeiro who found space ultimately delivered the perfect ball across the area for Gabriel to tap in at the far post.

Flamengo took the foot off the pedal somewhat in the latter stages, allowing Athletico back into the game despite its numerical disadvantage, but time soon ran out for Scolari's men and the trophy was delivered to Flamengo hands once again.