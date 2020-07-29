EFL Championship
Community Shield confirmed for 29 August

Premier League champion Liverpool will take on either Arsenal or Chelsea behind closed doors at Wembley Stadium on 29 August.

Arsenal or Chelsea will face Liverpool in the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium on August 29, the Football Association (FA) confirmed.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side will go head-to-head with its London rival in the FA Cup final on Sunday
(AEST), with the winner to take on the Premier League's champion.

With the 2020-2021 top-flight campaign set to start on 12 September, the FA has announced its date for English football's traditional curtain-raiser.

Liverpool, which lost the Community Shield on penalties to Manchester City last season, had its first ever Premier League title wrapped up when Chelsea defeated Pep Guardiola's side on 25 June.

