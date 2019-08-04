Leroy Sane went off injured in the first half of the Community Shield clash between Manchester City and Liverpool.

The Germany winger was a surprise starter for Pep Guardiola's side, with speculation persisting over a possible move to Bayern Munich.

Guardiola admitted before the match there had been a setback in contract negotiations with Sane, as some reports suggest the 23 year-old has already agreed terms with Bayern.

Sane was nonetheless used from the start at Wembley in a front three alongside Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva, but was hurt nine minutes in after being fouled by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

He could not continue, having apparently jarred his right knee, and hobbled from the pitch to be replaced by striker Gabriel Jesus.

City took the lead after the free-kick, Sterling scoring from close range against his former club after David Silva flicked the ball into his path.