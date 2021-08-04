Ziyech brace undone as Spurs earn draw with Chelsea

Goals either side of half-time from Ziyech gave Chelsea a well-deserved two-goal lead but Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn cancelled out the Blues' advantage with second-half finishes of their own.

Having paraded its UEFA Champions League trophy in front of the near-capacity crowd prior to kick-off, Chelsea got off to an emphatic start with Ziyech blasting in low from the edge of the area to capitalise on Lucas' laziness in possession.

Champions of Europe, we know what we are. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/bdbo5oHW8j — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 4, 2021

🔵 2-1 ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/MxD7NJwtH5 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 4, 2021

Timo Werner thought he had added a second after rounding Pierluigi Gollini, though the offside flag denied him – with no VAR in operation, the Germany forward could not argue with the decision, despite seemingly looking onside.

Tottenham, which was still without the absent Harry Kane, named a strong starting-11, including Son Heung-Min and Dele Alli, but fell two behind when Ziyech drilled in a second just two minutes after the break.

Lucas responded for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, netting a third in pre-season courtesy of a fortuitous looping deflection off Antonio Rudiger wrong-footing Edouard Mendy.

Bergwijn levelled things up 14 minutes later with a thumping finish past Mendy after smart link-up play down the left flank by Moura and Son.

🔵 1-0 ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/UvK7ZCX7eG — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 4, 2021

90 more minutes in the tank as we fight back from two down to draw at Stamford Bridge ⚖️#SpursPreSeason pic.twitter.com/j9grB9Vi7U — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 4, 2021

Having dominated for large periods the draw may frustrate Chelsea, which next faces Villarreal in the European Super Cup on 12 August, while Tottenham rounds-off its pre-season preparations against Arsenal three days before.