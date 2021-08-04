Aussies Abroad
Club Friendly

Fofana carried off on stretcher in Leicester win

Wesley Fofana suffered a potentially serious injury on Thursday (AEST) as he left the pitch on a stretcher during Leicester City's pre-season friendly against Villarreal.

Getty Images

The defender was carrying the ball forward when he was caught by a lunging slide tackle from behind by Fernando Nino, forcing the Frenchman off injured on the hour-mark at the King Power Stadium.

Paramedics and Leicester's physios immediately rushed on to tend to Fofana before carrying him off on a stretcher and Brendan Rodgers was visibly frustrated with both the Villarreal dugout and players on the pitch.

The details of his injury remain unclear but it potentially leaves Leicester, who are already without the injured Jonny Evans, another defender short just 10 days before the Premier League campaign begins.

Having joined from Saint-Etienne in September 2020, Fofana impressed in his debut season as he made 28 appearances for Rodgers' men, who missed out on Champions League football at the final hurdle.

Despite missing 10 top-flight fixtures, Fofana ranked third for the Foxes in terms of duels won (183), second for aerial success (91) and joint-first for interceptions with Wilfried Ndidi (61 each).

Leicester was leading 3-0 at the time, though only finished as a 3-2 winner over Villarreal, with the La Liga outfit pulling back two late goals.

The Foxes, who won the FA Cup against Chelsea last term, have now completed their final pre-season game and next face Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday (AEST).

News Villarreal Leicester City Football Wesley Fofana
Previous Ziyech brace undone as Spurs earn draw with Chelse
Read
Ziyech brace undone as Spurs earn draw with Chelsea
Next

Latest Stories

>