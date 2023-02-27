The Red Devils beat Newcastle United 2-0 at Wembley in Monday's (AEDT) final, and is still in with a chance of winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League.

After the triumph in the capital, Weghorst was in determined mood to collect more trophies before his loan spell from Burnley ends.

"We win the first one now and still have three to go, so hungry for more," he said. "It's three left now. First one is in and first we have to stand still and enjoy it. But afterwards of course three to go. We have everything in our own hands so let's go."

The Dutch striker has scored just once in 10 appearances for United since his January arrival, but played a key role against Newcastle, providing the pass to Marcus Rashford, whose shot deflected in off Sven Botman to make it 2-0.

"It's a great feeling," he said. "For me not being here too long but for the club it's a long time ago we won silverware. It's good to have it back at the place where it belongs, to me. It's an amazing club."

Weghorst also admitted he "took a moment" at the final whistle, adding: "I can do really tough or I can do really cool, but for me this is a childhood dream; a childhood dream to play for this amazing club, to play a final and also be important in this final with the second goal.

"To give my all and then at the end if you win it you have to enjoy it because during the match you're only focused on one thing and that’s winning it and that's performing. After which you have to take a minute otherwise everything is passing by before you even notice and before you've enjoyed it."