Sunderland dumps QPR out of Cup on penalties October 26, 2021 23:10 9:06 min League One Sunderland knocked Championship QPR out of the Carabao Cup 0-0 (4-1) on penalties to advance to the quarter-finals. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Queens Park Rangers Sunderland Football Carabao Cup -Latest Videos 1:33 min Villarreal, Cadiz play out six-goal thriller 3:00 min Arteta confirms White illness, not injury in cup 15:35 min Tuchel hails Saul's 'huge step in right direction' 2:19 min Johnson proud after Sunderland progresses 3:00 min Arteta all smiles after Arsenal beats Leeds 9:06 min Sunderland dumps QPR out of Cup on penalties 15:35 min Chelsea scrapes past Saints in tense shootout 15:35 min Carabao Cup: Chelsea v Southampton 6:07 min Carabao Cup: Arsenal v Leeds United 4:05 min Giroud fires AC Milan to Serie A summit