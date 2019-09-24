The holder, which has a defensive injury crisis, named a backline including teenagers Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Eric Garcia but was untroubled at Deepdale on Wednesday (AEST).

Raheem Sterling excelled, scoring the opening goal in the 19th minute and recording two assists in the first half, with Gabriel Jesus also on target for Pep Guardiola's men.

City led 5-0 inside 18 minutes against Watford last time out in the Premier League, but Preston held firm a little longer.

Sterling created space for himself with a darting run and his shot deflected off defender Ben Davies to beat Connor Ripley in the Preston goal.

The England forward then created two more before half-time, feeding Jesus to get on the scoresheet and then setting up David Silva for another deflected finish which was credited as a Ryan Ledson own goal.

Jesus headed Angelino's cross over the top after the restart, then Preston went close to getting on the scoresheet as Josh Harrop's shot came back off the post.

Phil Foden's long-range effort rattled the crossbar, Sterling wasted a free-kick in a good position and Ripley brilliantly saved from Ilkay Gundogan in stoppage-time, with Alex Neil's side preventing City from adding to its tally.

Defeat at Norwich City, when Guardiola rested Kevin De Bruyne, showed the Premier League champion can be vulnerable when it does not name its strongest team. But although Preston is third in the Championship, the gulf in class was large despite De Bruyne's absence again.

Rookie centre-backs Garcia and Harwood-Bellis were largely untested at the back; the pair will likely see more action in the weeks to come as City aims to repeat its dominance from last term by defending all three of its domestic titles.

City is away to Everton on Sunday (AEST), when Preston hosts Bristol City in the Championship.