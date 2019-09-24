Christian Eriksen and Lucas Moura missed in the shootout as Tottenham were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by League Two Colchester United.

United won 4-3 on penalties after holding its Premier League opponent to a 0-0 draw across 90 minutes of normal time.

Mauricio Pochettino's men failed to break down their fourth-tier opponent despite having Dele Alli, Lucas and Victor Wanyama in the starting line-up and were punished by John McGreal's side, which knocked Crystal Palace out on penalties in the previous round.

Promising young players Oliver Skipp and Troy Parrott were given rare starts but found themselves embroiled in a real battle with a Colchester side that defended resolutely and gave its Premier League visitor more than the odd scare at JobServe Community Stadium.

Eriksen, on as a second-half substitute, had his penalty saved before Lucas hit the crossbar to prompt wild celebrations among the home fans, but Tottenham is now without a victory in five away games across all competitions.