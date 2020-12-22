Red Devils boss Solskjaer saw his side fall short in the semi-finals of both domestic cup competitions last term, with the Norwegian having emphasised how important it is for the team to secure silverware and breed a habit of winning.

That mentality is one Solskjaer has not swayed from as United get ready to travel to Goodison Park, his team in good form having beaten Sheffield United and Leeds United to move within five points of Premier League leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.

"Yes of course it's [winning a trophy] something we aim for, we want to improve every season and to improve from last year is to get to the final," Solskjaer said.

"Of course, when you get to the final there's only thing that matters and that's to lift the trophy.

"I remember myself winning my first trophy, even towards the end of my career I think it was Patrice Evra and Nemanja Vidic's first trophy and it does give something to the team.

"We're desperate to get our hands on a trophy, these players are desperate to learn how to win."

United hammered Leeds 6-2 last time out in a barnstorming fixture, one in which both teams could quite easily have scored more.

Mason Greenwood was an unused substitute in that game despite having impressed in the 3-2 victory over the Blades just a few days prior.

Solskjaer said there was a simple reason for that, explaining: "Mason is fit enough to play, he was on the bench – Luke [Shaw] came off with an injury so that had to be done, Edinson [Cavani] has been out with an injury for a while so I have to get him going and Bruno [Fernandes] is one also that I have to protect.

"It just wasn't to be for Mason to come on so he will be involved in the squad as long as something doesn't happen in the next couple of days."

Jesse Lingard's only appearances for United this term have come in the EFL Cup and he has not featured since the 3-0 win at Brighton and Hove Albion in the competition back in September.

Solskjaer said Lingard's absence has partly been down to bad fortune and he will be involved with the squad at Goodison Park.

"Jesse will be in the squad, yeah," Solskjaer said.

"He's worked hard in training, he's unfortunate having to isolate a few times, he's been in close contact with those with COVID not even having it himself.

"He's been very unlucky being away from the training ground a few times, he's working really hard and he'll be in the squad definitely on Wednesday."