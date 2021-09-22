United had beaten the Hammers in dramatic fashion in the Premier League but lost 1-0 in the third-round cup tie at Old Trafford.

Manuel Lanzini's early goal proved the difference, with United failing to turn its 61 per cent possession and 27 attempts into an equaliser.

While Solskjaer's side remains competitive in the league – level atop the Premier League alongside Chelsea and Liverpool, this defeat extends its wait for silverware, having last lifted a trophy in the 2016-2017 Europa League.

Solskjaer gambled with United's involvement in the competition, though, making 11 changes, even if this was also a very different West Ham team from the previous clash at London Stadium.

"Twenty-seven shots shows everyone gave it a good go," United manager Solskjaer said. "I can't fault the attitude at all.

"A little bit of good fortune could have gone our way, and a little more quality, maybe a decision here or there [that] we don't seem to get at the moment.

"It's a clear penalty for Jesse [Lingard] again, Mark Noble falls and pulls him down. You can't dwell too much on that.

"I've never actually won this tournament – that hunt will have to keep going, because it's a trophy I'd like to have.

"But we have to make decisions to get the squad up to speed for the rest of the season. Sometimes you have to make changes, take risks, and we did."

He added: "Every game is important, but you can see by the team selection that we've always used this competition – when I've been here at the club – to give minutes for the ones who need it, because we know it's a very long season."

West Ham face EFL Cup holders Manchester City in the fourth round.