Smith proud but frustrated with Villa's effort January 8, 2020 23:44 1:15 min Aston Villa boss Dean Smith admitted he was annoyed at how much possession his side gave Leicester City in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, but remained happy to take a draw away from King Power Stadium.