Smith delights in Villa victory January 28, 2020 23:32 2:50 min Aston Villa boss and fan Dean Smith hailed the character of his side after it beat Leicester City 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-final to reach the Carabao Cup final. Interviews Leicester City Aston Villa Football Carabao Cup Dean Smith -Latest Videos 2:50 min Smith revels in Carabao Cup win 6:56 min Gelin stunner seals nine-goal classic for Rennes 3:11 min Rodgers unhappy with officials after Villa defeat 2:50 min Smith delights in Villa victory 7:40 min Carabao Cup: Aston Villa v Leicester City 7:40 min Clutch Trezeguet winner sends Villa to Wembley 0:25 min Guardiola warns Man City 'to be careful' 2:00 min Klopp defends FA Cup stance 0:30 min Inter signs Eriksen from Tottenham 0:30 min Folau goes back to league controversial move