Newcastle United v Leicester City January 10, 2023 23:08 6:08 min Carabao Cup: Newcastle United v Leicester City MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Leicester City Newcastle United Football Carabao Cup -Latest Videos 6:18 min Last four not enough for ten Hag in Carabao Cup 0:52 min Al Nassr denies WC clause in Ronaldo contract 2:26 min Howe ready for anyone in Carabao Cup semi-finals 6:18 min Rashford late show fires Man United into last four 6:08 min Carabao Cup: Newcastle United v Leicester City 6:08 min Foxes feels the Burn as Newcastle reaches semis 6:18 min Carabao Cup: Manchester United v Charlton Athletic 4:55 min Mancini reveals Vialli last request for Italy 1:02 min Scaloni backs Messi for 2026 World Cup 0:35 min Guardiola keen to tee up round of golf with Bale